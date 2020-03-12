Five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in PA, brings statewide total to 21

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed five additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19, four residents from Montgomery County and one resident from Northampton County. All are adults and are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 21 cases; 19 of the cases are presumptive positive and two cases, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County, have been confirmed by the CDC.

Counties impacted to date include:

Bucks (2)

Delaware (1)

Monroe (2)

Montgomery (13)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (1)

Wayne (1)

