Five charged after shooting at New Jersey high school football game

(WBRE/WYOU) — Five men are charged in connection with a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

The shooting sent players and fans running for cover. Three people were wounded in the shooting, including a 10-year-old boy shot in the neck who’s in critical condition.

Police arrested Alvin Wyatt of Atlantic City on three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. The other four men face charges to their role in the shooting.

“The vicarious trauma that they placed on the kids and students that were at that game will be untold. And that should be criminal enough. That these kids have been robbed of their youth,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

The shooting took place during the third quarter of a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden. Officials plan to let the teams finish the game next week at a neutral location without fans in the stands.