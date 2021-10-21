Five arrested after drug bust in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people were arrested after a search and seizure warrant was executed by the Pittston City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force on October 21st. Police found a distribution amount of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine and money.

This comes after several controlled buys were done in September and October in the Pittston City area.

Jalon Pierce, Michael Nieves, Wilfredo Nieves, Anthony Nieves, and Jeovanny Martinez all face charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Michael Nieves, Anthony Nieves, and Martinez all also face additional criminal use of a communication facility charges.