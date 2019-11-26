Fitness Resolution

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A common New Year’s resolution people make is to eat better and exercise more. A recent YMCA survey found more than seventy percent of people fall short of their fitness goals. Staff at one area YMCA says there is no reason wait until after the holidays to eat healthier and get in better shape. Eyewitness News reporter Joe Garrison has more from Lycoming County.

Every year membership at many gyms across the country will spike in January.

A new year triggers new hope for many.

As they promise this is the year they will get into better shape.

“But why wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday, the Christmas holiday, and the New Year’s holiday, why not get active now and not gain those extra pounds over the holidays.” Suggested Rachael Bryant, Wellness Director

Personal trainers at the Williamsport YMCA say starting early has an added benefit.

A new mindset… and exercise routine… can help ease the stress of the holiday season.

“So what you are really doing is creating a healthy lifestyle before that big rush in January. You are not feeling that pressure” explains Nikki Fiel, Personal Trainer.

And the experts say it is a very good idea to vary your routine. And if there is a piece of equipment you are not sure how to use, don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

And trainers say you can help yourself by setting realistic, short-term goals based on your current health, age, and lifestyle.

“Once you reach that first goal it is kind of like a stepping stone, that good feeling you got, celebrate it. I tell them to take a moment, celebrate that goal, remember it, and let’s set another one” said Phillip Warnecke, Personal Trainer

Trainers suggest starting small, perhaps 30 to 60 minutes a day or taking a fitness class so you can work out with others.

“Try the pool out, find things that you like, make it fun. Maybe bring in some friends to work out with you. This is a great way to make it a positive thing, not just something you have to do. Then you will be more consistent and you will have better results.” Noted Fiel

Trainers at the Williamsport YMCA say a proper diet is also part of the healthy lifestyle equation. And you should consult your doctor often during your fitness journey.