Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeping accessory

Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeping accessory included with its Ultra-Lite Day and Night Play Yards due to safety concerns. More than 70,000 of these play yards were sold in the U.S.

Infant deaths have been reported using other inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained. The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product being recalled.

Owners should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. The play yard portion can still be used without the inclined sleeper accessory.