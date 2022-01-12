First Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission meeting held

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission held its first meeting Wednesday night.

The public meeting was held via Zoom. Each municipality including Exeter, Exeter Township, West Pittston, West Wyoming, and Wyoming, got one vote on all commission matters.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, municipalities elected several chairpersons, established committees, and decided the interviewing process for the chief of the department.

Some residents said that they are happy to have more officers patrolling their communities.

“It’s going to give us 24 hour 7 days a week protection. I’m not looking at this from a cost savings perspective, I am looking at this from a lifesaving perspective or a quality of life perspective,” Arthur Becker of Exeter Township said.

The commission will hold its meetings on the second Thursday of each month.