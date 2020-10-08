First-time voters speak on vice presidential debate

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many first time voters plan to tune in to the vice presidential debate Wednesday night.

For this election, one in 10 eligible voters are members of Generation Z, those born after 9/11. Combined with millennials, they make up 37 percent of voters this year.

That’s according to a Pew Research Center study. Eyewitness News asked students at Wilkes University what they hope to hear and how they’re staying informed before casting their ballot.

Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.