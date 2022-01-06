First snow of 2022 approaching NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A winter storm will bring periods of snow tonight and early Friday. You can expect snow to develop between 7:00 p.m. and midnight.

You can follow along with the weather by clicking the Interactive Radar link below:

Since this is a quick-moving system, steadier snow will wrap up between 5:00 to 9:00 a.m. Friday. This is not going to be a big storm, but slippery spots are likely Friday morning. Allow some extra time if you be driving or traveling.

The rest of Friday will turn out windy and cold. Temperatures will hold near 30 for the better part of the day. A few flurries and snow showers will fly, too.

Saturday will be sunny, but cold. Morning temperatures will range between 5 and 15. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Another round of winter weather will be here on Sunday. This time, it’ll be a wintry mix of light snow, sleet and plain rain. Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 30s on Sunday. If you are traveling, give yourself some extra time.

Snow showers are in the forecast on Monday with highs near 30. By Tuesday, there should be more sun but it’ll be much colder. Highs will be closer to 20. Temperatures will moderate Wednesday and Thursday.