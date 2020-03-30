First responders offer birthday surprise in Columbia County

Live Now
HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hugo Carro celebrated his eighth birthday outside his house in Hemlock Township on Monday. His actual birthday was on March 11th. His family had a party planned the night before businesses were closing due to COVID-19. The family says now they are postponing the party until after coronavirus is over.

On Monday, nearly a dozen cop cars and fire trucks drove past Hugo’s house with lights and sirens on. Others from the community drove behind to join in on the celebration. Hemlock Township Police ask for others to submit birthday requests on Facebook.

