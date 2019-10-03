First responders meet anonymous young letter writer

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — So who wrote the letter? The Ashley Police and Fire Departments were searching for the author of two letters of admiration sent anonymously to them in the mail. Tuesday they finally found the young boy and Wednesday he got to meet his heroes.

Officials in Ashley finally found the author of the letters of admiration that were sent to them anonymously last month. Seven-year-old Tyler Stefanovich sent the letters in the mail in August. His mother, Lisa Baker, says he had written them and asked to drop them off in the mailbox on his way to school.

“I said, bud I don’t know if they’re going to go. But I came home and they were gone,” Baker said.

The letters had the words Cop and Fireman in a heart. Written on the other side of the letters was a request for the mailman to take the letters to their respective departments. Officials say they wanted to find the author of the letters and thank them for their kind words.

“We were pretty, pretty touched by it. It was pretty amazing that young lad would take the time out of his day to do something like that for the police and fire department,” Sean Reilly, captain and chaplain of Ashley Rescue Hose Company No. 1.

“I don’t know when they got them though, but I felt happy that they would like them,” Stefanovich said.

On Tuesday, Baker saw the Facebook post the Ashley Fire Department shared looking for the author of the letters. She responded saying they were written by her son. She says Tyler has always had a love for law enforcement.

“He’s always watching police shows, fire shows. And if he sees a cop driving, ‘oh there’s a cop’ or a fire truck ‘oh there’s a fire truck. They’re going to save lives’,” Baker said.

“Well, they save our community. They help us from doing the thing. They do the job right,” Stefanovich said.

On Wednesday Tyler got to meet some of his heroes, officer Joseph Wildes from the Ashley Borough Police Department and captain Sean Reilly from the Ashley Rescue Hose Company. They showed Tyler what their jobs are all about.

Tyler said when he grows up, he wants to be a fireman.

Tyler also received a few gifts on his visit, a hat, a stuffed animal and a certificate from the police department.