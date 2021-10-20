First responders in Scranton prepare for visit from President Biden

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Various first responder groups are teaming together to be prepared for an emergency concerning Wednesday afternoon’s visit by President Joe Biden.

While city and state police are working to protect the president, ambulance groups and hospital personnel are put on standby. Pennsylvania Ambulance met with Secret Service this week to map out a strategy.

That means having extra ambulance crews on duty and conveniently available during the visit to ensure speedy access to emergency medical care if needed.

