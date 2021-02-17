First responders feeling effects of snow storms

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — First responders in Williamsport and Bloomsburg say this winter’s barrage of inclement weather has been taxing.

It has been made more difficult when storms come back to back like this week because they can’t catch up to lingering effects from first storm by the time second one hits.

The city of Williamsport has fewer than 10 full time plow drivers, leaving many drivers exhausted and needing to pull extreme shifts.

Reporter Sean Coffey will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos