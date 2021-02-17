First responders feeling effects of snow storms

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — First responders in Williamsport and Bloomsburg say this winter’s barrage of inclement weather has been taxing.

It has been made more difficult when storms come back to back like this week because they can’t catch up to lingering effects from first storm by the time second one hits.

The city of Williamsport has fewer than 10 full time plow drivers, leaving many drivers exhausted and needing to pull extreme shifts.

