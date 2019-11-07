First public hearings of impeachment inquiry next week

(WBRE/WYOU) — The first public hearings will be next week in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff announced Wednesday morning the first hearing will be Wednesday, November 13th. It will start with career diplomat William Taylor and state department official George Kent. These are the first public hearings since the House passed a resolution outlining procedures for the impeachment inquiry.

“So those open hearings will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, make their own determination about the credibility of the witnesses, but also to learn first-hand about the facts of the president’s misconduct,” Schiff said.

Some Democrats claim the president abused his power with his call to Ukraine’s president when he asked for dirt on 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.