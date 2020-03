DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger confirmed the first three presumptive positive cases for coronavirus Tuesday.

Geisinger officials will be collaborating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the ongoing care and monitoring of the patients.

Geisinger experts ask that people who may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have cough, fever, or shortness of breath, should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s 24/7 hotline at 570-284-3657 .