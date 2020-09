(WBRE/WYOU) — President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will take the debate stage for the first time on Tuesday, leading up to November’s presidential election.

The debate will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. The candidates are slated to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, race and violence in cities across the country and the integrity of elections.

Watch the first of three presidential debates on Tuesday, September 29 at 9:00 p.m. on WBRE and WYOU.