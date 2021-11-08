First of its kind health center at Elk Lake School District

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A medical clinic is paving the way for rural health care to help students, their educators and parents. Elk Lake School District is one of the first in the area to have a health center.

Elk Lake School District offers a lot for its students under one roof and now to help keep them safe and healthy, the district has a health clinic in its high school.

“If a parent would like, their child could be seen right here during the school day and or see a nurse or a doctor,” said Elk Lake School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Cuomo.

Barbara McNamara with NEPA Community Health Care is one of the nurse practitioners that can be seen at the district. The non-profit has worked with the district for two years, but has grown into the center it is now.

“As far as children, we do wellness exams and immunizations here as well. We can also do some lab work, so, if labs are indicated we can do that here. Kind of full-service clinic but just located in the school,” said McNamara.

Students can be seen for a wide variety of reasons. Any illness, sports physicals, sprains, and more all while keeping students in school. The clinic is not limited to just students. It sees faculty and parents for just about anything including family planning screenings for mammograms and colonoscopies.

“Just like you would go to your provider’s office, have a wellness visit to discuss these topics. We would provide you orders that you can go where your insurance is accepted,” said McNamara.

The clinic is federally funded through grants and accepts all insurance. The most a patient would pay is between $10 and $40.

School nurses still play a vital role taking care of students who are sick and teaching them about their health.

Nurses will continue to evaluate minor illnesses. If further attention is needed, parents can grant permission for their child to see a doctor or nurse right down the hall.

“It is great for our community, it is great for our school community and particularly our students and staff,” said Dr. Cuomo.

The clinic is looking to grow and offer dental services. Right now the center is not open to the public but NEPA Community Health Care hopes one day it will be.

The clinic’s hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and their phone number is 570-278-1106 ext. 769.