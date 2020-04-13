Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

First COVID-19 related death in a state correctional facility reported

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has announced the first inmate to pass away due to COVID-19.

The 67-year-old inmate died at Einstein Medical Center on April 8th. He had been at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, Montgomery County.

The county coroner informed prison officials the cause of death was determined to be acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19 with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos