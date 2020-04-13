First COVID-19 related death in a state correctional facility reported

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has announced the first inmate to pass away due to COVID-19.

The 67-year-old inmate died at Einstein Medical Center on April 8th. He had been at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, Montgomery County.

The county coroner informed prison officials the cause of death was determined to be acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19 with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis.