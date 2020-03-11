First-degree murder charges refiled against Columbia County man

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First-degree murder charges have been re-filed against a Columbia County man.

Police say 21-year-old Michael Crimi killed his girlfriend’s toddler back in November 2017. Crimi was re-arraigned before a district judge Monday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering a child in the death of three-year-old Isabella Brown.

Crimi is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing on the new charges has been set for March 17th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos