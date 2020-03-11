First-degree murder charges refiled against Columbia County man

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First-degree murder charges have been re-filed against a Columbia County man.

Police say 21-year-old Michael Crimi killed his girlfriend’s toddler back in November 2017. Crimi was re-arraigned before a district judge Monday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering a child in the death of three-year-old Isabella Brown.

Crimi is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing on the new charges has been set for March 17th.