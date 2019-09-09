First day of school at new location for Nativitymiguel School of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first day of school for most have come and gone, but for a Catholic middle school, today was the day.

The Nativitymiguel School of Scranton celebrated its first day at its new location on Marywood University’s campus. The school was previously located at the Temple Hesed near Lake Scranton, but with a growing number of students currently at 60, it was time to move.

The Nativitymiguel School of Scranton provides tuition-free education for low-income children and they are being welcomed with open arms from the university.

“We just have access to Marywood students here, so it’s a big help for us to utilize all the opportunities that Marywood has to offer,” Nativitymiguel School of Scranton Principal, Timothy Casey said.

“We thought you know what, this is really something that we should do for our community and for these young people who want an education and who deserve an education,” Sister Mary Persico, President of Marywood University said.

Nativitymiguel School of Scranton opened in 2015.