First Day of Fall Festivities at Roba Family Farms

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, local businesses are getting ready for pumpkin picking season. The Roba Family Farms hosted their first day of fall festivities.

It may not technically be the first day of fall but that doesn’t stop the festivities from starting a little early. Friday, Roba Family Farms opened its doors to help its visitors get into the season. For some, this was their first experience and a perfect fit for the little ones.

“This is our first time here. My son is two. He’s up there with the animals. He’s having a lot of fun and he loved the pumpkin patch and he saw the big tractors,” Jen Brown of Hawley said.

For others like Vicki Drake, it’s a tradition to visit every year, right before the start of October.

“The kids love it and it gives us adults an excuse to come have fun too,” Drake said.

“We come every year, multiple times a year because my mom lives here and I have three boys four and under so they need a little outlet,” Melinda Polen of Nazareth said.

And it isn’t a quick transition to get everything ready for autumn as eight to ten months prior are dedicated to getting everything ready for the big day.

Roba Farms said they usually start planting pumpkins right around June 10 and the summer weather has a huge determining factor on how the season will turn out for the fall.

“You do like to have a dry enough spring to get your crops in the ground. This year, we had an especially hard time getting the pumpkins in,” Jeff Roba said.

Roba says the drier weather is actually better since too much rain can destroy the planting season. Since the summer was not too wet, they said the pumpkins look to be in good shape for the season.

Some attractions to check out include a farm animal center, a Roba candy cannon, and an inflatable pillow platform, perfect for jumping. And we can’t forget about the pumpkin picking, as some say it’s never too early to bring home a pumpkin.

Anyone looking for family fun can visit Roba Family Farms up until their final day, November 3.