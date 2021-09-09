First day in new building for Wilkes-Barre Area High School students

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students from three high schools will pack into one building for the first time as the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School (WBAHS) marks a new chapter for the school district.

“I’m excited to cheer in the games and all of that and bring a bunch of school spirit,” said junior Jillian Tompkins.

“Today is exciting. As you can see it’s the first inaugural day of the students coming to WBAHS, so we’re all excited and just ready to get them in here and get the day going,” explained sophomore Patrick Peters.

“The Wolfpack” consists of three former high schools: Coughlin, Meyers, and GAR High Schools.

Students have mixed emotions about their first day.

“Nervous and excited for the new school. I think it’s going to be a lot different from what we’ve had in the past,” said junior Kayla Rhodes.

Some students are concerned about over 2,000 students packing in one building during the pandemic.

“There’s, like I said, tons of people, so it will probably spread really fast if there’s any at all. But lots of people are wearing their masks so that is pretty good,” stated junior Hannah Gregg.

But others say they aren’t too worried about it.

“I think the school’s taking the right precautions to keep us safe and I think that’s all we can hope for really,” said Rhodes.

At the end of the day, these students say they’re just excited to be back in school socializing with their friends.

“Yes, i’m excited to meet new people. Just being with people. I’m a social butterfly,” said Mackenzie Andrews a sophomore.

The new state-of-the-art building cost 80 million dollars, but the district is expected to be reimbursed for around 33 percent of the project. Many say the education students can receive here will be priceless.

One major concern with this new school was traffic but as of Thursday morning, not many issues occurred as several people were directing drivers in the right direction.

Police will be back out directing traffic this afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cross Valley Intersection and along South Main Street.