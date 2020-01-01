First Day Hike in Carbon County gets 100 people outside

(WBRE/WYOU) — A First Day Hike in Carbon County is promoting a healthy start to the new year.

The group Friends of Beltzville State Park is welcoming 2020 by enjoying the outdoors. The afternoon hike was 3.5 miles long with a view of Beltzville Lake. More than 100 people attended. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources organized more than 40 hikes in parks all across the commonwealth meant to get people outdoors.

“We got special permission from the Army Corps of Engineers to hike up to the tower. It’s an opportunity one time a year where people can come up and actually check out the dam and you have a beautiful view of the lake from there. It’s pretty awesome,” volunteer Joe Szwajkowski said.

The tradition started back in 2012 and each year, the hikes get more popular. If you are interested in learning more about Friends of Beltzville, click here.