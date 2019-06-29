Fireworks recalled after boy loses hand

Thousands of fireworks have been recalled after a young boy lost his hand in an accident.

Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana is pulling 18 products from its shelves. That’s 25,000 individual fireworks.

The fireworks are apparently overloaded with pyrotechnics which can case bigger than expected explosions. In March, a 12-year-old boy lost his hand after the broken end of a rocket exploded.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone who purchased the fireworks should immediately stop using them and return them for a full refund.

All of the recalled products are listed on the commission’s website.