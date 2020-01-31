Closings & Delays
Firefighters search for kitten in sewer pipe in Mountain Top

(WBRE/WYOU) — You’ve heard the stories of firefighters saving kittens from trees, but what about a sewer pipe?

Fire crews responded to calls Thursday night of a kitten stuck in a pipe outside of King’s Pizza in Mountain Top, Luzerne County. People near the restaurant heard the kitten earlier in the night and called the pros in to help.

After a complete search inside the sewer pipe, they couldn’t find the kitten. They believe it ran off into a wooded area nearby.

Residents of the area are still searching for the kitten.

