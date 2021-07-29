Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge to close for inspection

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local bridge will be undergoing an inspection soon resulting in a temporary closure.

According to the West Pittston Police Department Facebook page, Luzerne County will be inspecting the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge the week of August 1st.

The inspection will last from Monday, August 2nd to Wednesday, August 4th. The bridge will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The inspection is expected to only last two days, but a third day has been added in case weather causes a delay.

Motorists will have to use an alternate route during those days. Updates will be posted on the status of the inspection.