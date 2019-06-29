Firefighters honored for work

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency responders are the ones who run towards danger when everyone else tries to get away. It’s a job that tests character and bravery.

Friday night, those who put on the firefighter uniform and gear were recognized. The six county fireman’s association is doing something we don’t normally do.

In these firefighters’ hands, they each hold a certificate of valor award. The entire Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department and other firefighters received an honoring for this fire they faced last December on Little Street in the township that took three people’s lives.

“It’s important that in those hard times, that little bit of comforting and recognition even though the events didn’t turn out the way we wanted,” Hanover chief Joe Temarantz said.

They weren’t the only ones recognized at the 116th annual Six County Fireman’s Association awards banquet. Firefighters from across six counties were recognized for their bravery during the hard times while breaking bread together here for a good time.

“Many nights, families get separated from suppertime, holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, but it’s part of the word volunteer,” Freeland Fire Department Chief Joe Stepensky said.

It’s a two-day activity filled convention. The association was founded in Hazleton in the year 1903. This is the first time the convention hasn’t had a parade in nearly four decades. Even though it’s due to a lack of participation, those who come here say it’s such an important thing to have for the firefighters.

“Coming together, telling those war stories. And sometimes, it sounds kind of odd, but telling those war stories sometimes give people comfort,” Temarantz said.

Firefighters from as far as New Jersey come annually to show support.

“We are with a special group. And that means the most. We stick together,” Wallington Fire Department member Mark Tonko said.

The convention continues Saturday. They will have a memorial service and other sessions throughout the day.