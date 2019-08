WAVERLY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters from two counties were called to a large garage fire in Waverly this morning.

Fire Responders say flames broke out in a car and spread to a garage with a second-floor apartment. The building is at the end of a long driveway, so firefighters had to use about 1,400 feet of hose to reach it.

The garage and apartment were heavily damaged, but no one was injured.

State Police Fire Marshalls are investing the cause of the fire.