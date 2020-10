WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department was notified that a city firefighter is positive for COVID-19.

The city implemented measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Four firefighters and one paramedic from South Fire Station are currently quarantining.

The fire department performed sanitizing and disinfecting of all vehicles and equipment.