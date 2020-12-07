Fire victims devastated over Plains Township fire

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Luzerne County ripped through three homes on Monday, leaving extensive damage.

At least eight people lost just about everything, including five dogs that perished in the blaze. Flames erupted just after 11 Monday morning. Thick smoke billowed from the burning homes on Skidmore Street in Plains Township.

Sunday Nah lives in 54 Skidmore Street. He was working at home at the time of the fire. His three children were taking school classes online.

“I was working. My son knocked on the door. We have a second part of the house. He said ‘Dad our neighbor’s house is on fire.’ Rushed out of the house to try and knock on all the neighbors’ doors. Within 10 to 15 minutes I saw my house was now on fire,” Nah said.

Nah got his three children out of their house and ran to safety. The flames were now spreading quickly inside his home. He could only watch as the fire burned.

“You know what, with the kind of year we’ve been having, it hasn’t sunk in yet. What to do next! At least we are out of the house and my children are safe. They are obviously devastated. I have friends helping out and my family,” Nah said.

Other fire victims were also being confirmed by family, neighbors and friends. Angie Brown lost five pet dogs in the blaze while 94-year-old Mary Drew will be staying with family members. But they all tell Eyewitness News that they are keeping this all in perspective, they are all okay.

“I’m really processing it now. What to do? But all I can say God is good. We’ll see,” Nah said.

There were no reported injuries. The fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause may never be known due to the extent of the damage.