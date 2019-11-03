Fire Throws Wrench in Pocono Manor’s Plans

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire ripped through a historic Monroe county resort.

Firefighters were on scene all day Friday battling flames at Pocono Manor Resort and Spa. Just last month the business announced its massive renovation project to the “Inn.” Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler has more on the story.

Pocono Manor Resort and Spa has plans to improve its historic building over the next two years. The big announcement came last month about renovations to its 204 rooms.

The resort also has plans to construct “Pocono Lumina” transforming the wooded area behind the Inn at Pocono Manor into a fantasy type interactive world of lights and characters, a possible first for the country.

“How those plans work out in the future they (owners) will have to make those decisions as this thing unfolds,” said Don Snyder, General Manager, Pocono Manor Resort and Spa.

Snyder says the fire has thrown a wrench into the owner’s plans, shutting down its operation 28 days ahead of time, after flames broke out around 6:30 Friday morning, consuming more than 80 percent of the original building built in 1902.

“The winds were just gusting furiously and it didn’t take long for this thing to spread like wildfire,” said Snyder.

Several private homes are within the resort property. Danyelle Frantz says this is a small knit community and the fire has opened a void.

“We have a strong community here. So we are all devastated. There’s many of us here watching it and we are all devastated,” Frantz said.

Frantz says the inn was a place residents went to send mail out, attend events and go to the bar.

“We love it here, it’s our home. The whole, the whole entire property. We’re just proud residents here. We love it,” said Frantz.

Frantz hopes the resort can get back on track with it now plans to rebuild Pocono Manor.

“We just hope you know this. Doesn’t bring a total end to those dreams,” Frantz said.

“I don’t know how big of a wrench. But it does slow down the process a bit,” said Snyder.