Fire ruled accidental at Alexander’s Family Restaurant

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A fire at a local restaurant sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

The call came in at 8:00 AM Thursday morning for a structure fire.

Several crews battled the blaze at Alexander’s Family Restaurant in Mayfield.

Four employees, including the owner, were inside the restaurant when they started to smell smoke. All of them tried to put out the fire.

When first responders arrived on scene heavy smoke was coming from the building.

The owner, Mr. Wanas, was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. his condition at this time is unknown.

The Mayfield Borough fire chief tells us the inside of the restaurant has extensive damage.

A state police fire marshal was on scene this morning. They say that the cause of the fire was an electrical issue and is being ruled accidental.

Business Route 6, the Scranton Carbondale Highway was closed for three hours.