ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire ripped through a set of row homes in Ashland, Schuylkill County Wednesday evening.

It happened after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Market Street. Responders say the fire was knocked down quickly and that no one was inside.

The homes were vacant at the time and everyone affected on the block was allowed to re-enter their residence.

No one was injured. The fire is still under investigation.