WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Lycoming County.

The Penn Recycling plant in Williamsport caught fire around 2:30 pm.

The plant recycles cars and car parts. We’re told no one is in danger in the area and buildings on the property are not at risk.

Trenton Avenue near the recycling center is closed at this time.