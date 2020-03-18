Fire marshal investigating Ringtown garage fire

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire marshal is investigating an overnight garage fire in Ringtown.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, first responders were called to the property on North Center Street. About 15 fire crews fought the fire, which also caused smoke and fire damage to a neighboring house.

Emergency responders remained on scene for nearly 12 hours.

“When I was coming from my house, I saw the glow in the sky and all the smoke so I instantly called from my radio in my car. Definitely a working fire and we upgraded to a second alarm right away to bring in manpower and additional resources,” Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Company Chief Joe Gilbert said.

The cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time.