Fire marshal determines cause of fatal Polk Township fire

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire marshal has made a ruling on a fire that killed a woman and four children in the Poconos.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a fire marshal ruled the fatal fire accidental in nature and attributed the fire’s origin as “fireplace related.”

The fire broke out in the 5100 block of Brook Road in Polk Township just before midnight on February 10th. A 53-year-old woman and her four grandchildren, ranging in age between two and seven, died in the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been established and to date has raised over $118,000.