(WBRE/WYOU) — A garage is destroyed after a fierce fire near Benton.

The fire in Columbia County’s Sugarloaf Township erupted Friday night around 8:30 p.m. The standalone garage burned for about a half-hour before crews were able to fully douse the flames. The garage is at the rear of a home where two people lived.

One of them was taken to a hospital as a precaution.