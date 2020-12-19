Fire destroys apartments in Luzerne County

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two cats are missing after a fire broke out at three apartments earlier today in Luzerne County.

Even though it is so cold outside, fires can still happen. This fire happened Saturday afternoon at 621 3rd Street.

Firefighters say it took between 30 and 45 minutes to put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported, but two cats are missing. Firefighters say it was a total loss.

“We got called for a reported fire. Once I got on the scene I seen we had heavy fire on the first floor of the residence so we made an initial interior attack on it and went from there,” said Chief Harry Knorr, Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company Station 159.

He says it is important everyone is shoveling out fire hydrants. All of the hydrants here today were shoveled, but if they weren’t, the fire could have been a lot worse.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the fire marshal is on the scene.

The chief says the Red Cross was on the scene helping victims of the fire.