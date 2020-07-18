Fire departments fundraiser held in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Live music, food vendors and even a dunk tank were scattered around the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Friday night.

“I kind of miss the fair. So I kind of wanted to it to be something like that. It’s a little bit smaller but I’m still having fun,” said Kassie Bond of Buckhorn.

Its not time for the Bloomsburg Fair, but people were walking around enjoying food. The hands behind the annual weekend event pulled this carnival together to help about a dozen fire departments from Montour and Columbia Counties.

“No matter how much money they have or don’t have, they are always there for us, and i think it’s the least we can do as a group,” said Brian Wawroski, Superintendent, Grandstand.

Volunteer fire departments had to take a big loss in fundraising because their usual events call for large gatherings.

Each fire department brought out their own signature foods since their normal carnival season was cancelled. Millville brought out their famous caramel corn.

“It’s been challenging but we are doing ok and thankfully to the fair and the sponsors that made this event possible this is really going to help,” said Jeremy Reese, Spokes person, Millville Fire Company.

Not only is it helping the fire companies, its helping the vendors who are missing out on their normal money making season.

“We can’t appreciate that enough that are already kind of hurting are giving some of that to us too,” said Reese.

Bringing back money to the departments and quality time.

“The big part of being the fire department is the camaraderie and the brotherhood that’s involved in it and really, we’re supposed to be staying apart too other than our fire calls, which that’s not where you bond. You bond doing stuff like this,” said Steven Hess, president, Lime Ridge Fire Department.

Showing that their fundraisers are about more than making money. It’s also about community and tradition.