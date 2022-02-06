Fire department cooks up needed money with breakfast fundraiser

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Back Mountain community supported a local fire department by attending a breakfast fundraiser.

The Idetown Fire Department held its monthly breakfast buffet fundraiser. People who attended made a $10 donation and got to enjoy a breakfast buffet.

The department holds fundraisers on the first Sunday of each month. In 2020, they couldn’t have the event because of COVID. But the department says the community continued to support them in other ways throughout the pandemic.

“The Back Mountain community supported us through drive through spaghetti dinners, hoagie sales, online raffles, they’ve just been really supportive, and because of that we chanced off a 60-inch television today,” Idetown Volunteer Fire Department member Cindy Blaine said.

Blaine says the money donated Sunday morning will go towards fixing equipment, new gear, utilities, and the things that keep a volunteer department running.