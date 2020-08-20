Fire damages Wilkes-Barre home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire damaged a home on the 200 block of W. Division Street Thursday evening.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department was called to 233 W. Division Street just after 5:30 for a fire on the second floor of a two-story home there. When crews arrived, they found a bedroom in flames. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than a half-hour.

There were no injuries to firefighters. The fire damage was confined mostly to the bedroom, but the first floor had a lot of water damage.

The cause wasn’t known immediately. Wilkes-Barre fire investigators are working to determine the cause.