Fire damages home in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out in a home around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre.

Firefighters equipped with a ladder truck battled the fire at 99 Beech Street.

Smoke poured from the upper floor of the three story home.

Crews were able to attack the fire from both outside and inside the building.

They brought it under control in about a half-hour.

A city fire inspector was called to the scene. There is no word on any injuries after this fire in the Diamond City.

