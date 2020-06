WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Wilkes-Barre business is damaged after a fire broke out Friday evening.

The fire happened at the Allstate Insurance Building at South River and Academy Streets. Crews responded to the call just after 9 PM.

No one was inside at the time and no one was injured.

Owner Courtney Smith told Eyewitness News she is confident the building can be repaired.

The fire is under investigation tonight in the Diamond City