Fire crews respond to warehouse fire

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Emergency crews spent Tuesday morning battling a fire at an insulation business in Salem Township.

Fire and police responded to Leggett & Platt Inc. around 7:30 a.m. after a fire was reported in the back of the warehouse along the 500 block of Salem Boulevard (Route 11).

Firefighters on scene confirmed that everybody is out of the building, but did not indicate whether there are any injuries.

