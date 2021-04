SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire has broken out in Scranton.

The call came in just before 3:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Amherst Street. Smoke could be seen for blocks as fire crews battle the flames.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting from the home as fire fighters doused the fire from above from ladder trucks.

Amherst Street is closed as emergency personnel work the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.