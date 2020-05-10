Fire company’s flower sale successful

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A first time flower fundraiser has proven to be a huge success.

Valley Regional Fire Company wrapped up its inaugural Mother’s Day flower sale Saturday. The four-day fundraiser was held outside Four Blooms Restaurant, which is vacant because of pandemic restrictions.

A steady stream of customers drove up to purchase flowers by the box full. Each box contained four tulips, two hyacinths, and two pixie lilies. Firefighters say they sold well over 2,000 boxes.

The proceeds will benefit Valley Regional Fire Company’s operating budget.