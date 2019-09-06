Fire company closed due to one of its firefighter’s association with an extremist group

Live Now
HAVERTOWN, DELAWARE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firehouse is shut down after it is discovered one of its firefighters is associated with an extremist group.

Haverford Township, near Philadelphia, shut down the Bon Air Fire Station and removed the fire equipment. They say Firefighter Bruce McClary was looking to join the extremist group the Philly Proud Boys. Township officials say McClary did not commit any crimes and offered to step down, but his resignation was rejected by the fire company’s board.

Haverford Township officials then closed the Bon Air Fire Company due to the board’s lack of action.

Fire service for that area will be provided by neighboring companies.

