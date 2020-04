NOXEN, WYOMING COUNTY — A fire chased a family of four in Wyoming County Wednesday night.

Several fire department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a fire in Noxen at Route 29 and Main Street. A couple and their two children were home at the time when it broke out on the second floor.

Everyone got out safely as crews limited the fire damage to the second-floor room where it started. Firefighters say early indications are an electrical problem sparked the fire.