Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Fire breaks out in Wilkes-Barre home

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out in Wilkes-Barre just before 5 p.m. on Welles Street.

First responders rushed to the scene but a social gathering next door tells Eyewitness News they were first to kick doors in and start clearing the six-apartment unit.

Eyewitnesses tell Eyewitness News the fire grew quickly and they heard a bang, but no injuries have been reported.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department remains on scene as the cause is being investigated. A few streets in the immediate area are still blocked off.

Tonight you’ll hear from some of the men and women who ran into the home to make sure everyone made it out safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos