Fire breaks out in Wilkes-Barre home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out in Wilkes-Barre just before 5 p.m. on Welles Street.

First responders rushed to the scene but a social gathering next door tells Eyewitness News they were first to kick doors in and start clearing the six-apartment unit.

Eyewitnesses tell Eyewitness News the fire grew quickly and they heard a bang, but no injuries have been reported.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department remains on scene as the cause is being investigated. A few streets in the immediate area are still blocked off.



Tonight you’ll hear from some of the men and women who ran into the home to make sure everyone made it out safe.