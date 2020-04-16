Coronavirus Response

Fire breaks out in Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Schuylkill County leaves two homes damaged.

The call came in at approximately 5:20 p.m. for smoke in the house, but it was changed to a working fire in the 400 block of Union Street. One home had heavy fire and sustained extensive damage.

The cause is undetermined, but it started on the rear porch. Three people were home and they all got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The blaze spread to a neighboring home and one person was able to get out of that home as well.

