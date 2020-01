(WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters sprang into action to save an apartment building in Luzerne County.

Crews were called out Saturday night shortly after 6:30 p.m. in Plymouth. Flames apparently started in a top floor apartment at 13 Willow Street. Firefighters detoured traffic away from the intersection of Willow and Center Avenue.

So far, no word if anyone was injured in Saturday night’s fire in the Wyoming Valley.